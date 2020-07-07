What's new

One terrorist killed, five including foreigner arrested in Karachi

One terrorist killed, five including foreigner arrested in Karachi
KARACHI: A terrorist was killed and five others including a foreigner were taken into custody after an exchange of fire with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) team in Karachi in the wee hours of Monday, ARY News reported.
According to DIG CTD Umar Shahid, the personnel raided a house in Shah Latif Town area of Karachi.


An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and CTD, as a result, one of the terrorists was killed and five others were taken into custody including a foreigner.

The CTD personnel recovered explosive material, suicide jackets, and a rickshaw laden with explosive material from the arrested terrorist. The bomb disposal squad defused the rickshaw.
Four suicide jackets, 15 hand grenades, four Kalashnikov, two rocket launchers, hundreds of bullets were recovered from the custody of the arrested.

He further said that the identity of the arrested terrorists is not yet known and have been shifted to an unknown place for an investigation into the matter.


It is to be mentioned here that the security was put on high-alert in Karachi in view of possible terrorist attack following a threat alert issued by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

Last week, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) warned that a vehicle has been prepared to carry out an attack against an unspecified or high-profile building in Karachi in near future.

Main thing of concern is how can so much weapons and ammunition's get into a financial hub of Pakistan without anyone noticing? Its a good thing that CTD managed to arrest them however the facilitators who make this happen, need to be identified and taken out of their misery including any officials of Sindh where corruption is rampant thanks to Bhutto Zinda ha abbi tak.
 
