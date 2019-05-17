What's new

One rape is one too many, says UN expressing concern over violence against women in Bangladesh

Calls for urgent reform to the criminal justice system




Star Online Report

In the wake of recent rape cases, the UN has expressed serious concerns over the growing violence against women in Bangladesh and called for justice.
The UN has strongly recommended an urgent reform to the criminal justice system to support and protect victims and witnesses, and to speed up the slow trial process.

"These are heinous crimes and grave violations of human rights. One rape is one too many," said the UN in a statement today amid rising number of rapes that triggered nationwide protest from all sections of people. UN Resident Coordinator tweeted the statement both in Bangla and English. The recent case of the woman from Noakhali that was circulated through social media has yet again underlined the state of social, behavioral and structural misogyny that exist, the statement added. "While UN stands with the public and civil society groups in calling for justice, we recognise that these are not isolated incidents. We promote a systematic approach to strengthen protection of women's rights," the statement reads.

The UN said they stand ready to support the government to undertake a comprehensive review in handling of rape cases and violence against women and children, to improve and create a gender-responsive justice system. There must be transparency and accountability in reporting how the laws to protect women and girls are being implemented. "Global statistics are alarming. They affirm that violence against women is the most pervasive, yet least punished, of all crimes. This must stop," said the UN.

AS ALWAYS... WRONG FOCUS!

The United Nations should instead focus on eradicating POVERTY, POVERTY, and POVERTY instead of blowing up the individual criminal case of rape and so forth.

INDEED, Any SINCERE party, be it an organization / NGO / country / institution etc etc should instead focus on eradicating the POVERTY, POVERTY and POVERTY... for POVERTY is the very root of all kinds of crimes incl. the rape! POVERTY is the root of evil!!!

It's nauseating to read every time those INSINCERE parties deliberately put the wrong focus in tackling the humanity problems... incl. when they are preaching for the freedom, human rights and democracy... when they do nothing to solve the POVERTY issues!

I hope every one at the PDF will have higher awareness of the true root problem instead of the many secondary and tertiary issues!!!

:coffee:
 
