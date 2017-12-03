What's new

One policeman martyred, another injured in hand grenade attack in Peshawar

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1421008245574062082

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1421006671808286721

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1421005279521656833


One policeman martyred, another injured in hand grenade attack in Peshawar






One policeman was martyred and another was injured after a hand grenade was thrown at a police van in Peshawar.

Officials say that the police van was stationed in the Karkhono Market when the hand grenade was thrown on it by unidentified suspects. They added that the suspects fled the scene after throwing the hand grenade.

Law enforces said that the rescue teams and additional police have been dispatched to the crime scene. While the martyred cop's body and the injured has been admitted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex.

Details to follow....


@Mods ban this freak already and that sudarshan. He literally put a like on this post.
 
