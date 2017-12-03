One policeman martyred, another injured in hand grenade attack in Peshawar

One policeman martyred, another injured in hand grenade attack in Peshawar Officials say rescue teams and additional police have been dispatched to the crime scene

One policeman was martyred and another was injured after a hand grenade was thrown at a police van in Peshawar.Officials say that the police van was stationed in the Karkhono Market when the hand grenade was thrown on it by unidentified suspects. They added that the suspects fled the scene after throwing the hand grenade.Law enforces said that the rescue teams and additional police have been dispatched to the crime scene. While the martyred cop's body and the injured has been admitted to the Hayatabad Medical Complex.