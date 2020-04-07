What's new

One Plus becomes only major brand to grow in US phone market in 2020

TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
27,563
70
97,450
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus became the only major brand to grow in the US cell phone market in 2020, with an annual increase of 163 percent, according to a Counterpoint report.

"This is a great achievement that more than demonstrates that OnePlus is outperforming many of its giant rivals in the American market and that it represents the vast opportunities and prospects for OnePlus in the future global market," said Pete Lau, CEO, and founder of OnePlus, on Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter.

One Plus becomes only major brand to grow in US phone market in 2020-cnTechPost


Lau also said, "This year, OnePlus will also pay more attention to the Chinese market, including the construction of offline sales channels and the completion of the service system. I believe that this time next year will certainly deliver an answer that will make you excited and happy."

Compared with the US market, the Chinese cell phone market is more competitive, so OnePlus has decided to pay more attention to the Chinese market this year.

By the end of 2020, OnePlus had more than two thousand offline partner stores in China, an increase of more than 300% compared to 2019, having covered 31 provinces and 240 cities.


In 2021 OnePlus has also increased its marketing budget in China by several times, with the goal of increasing sales several times.

cntechpost.com

One Plus becomes only major brand to grow in US phone market in 2020

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus became the only major brand to grow in the US cell phone market in 2020, with an annual increase of 163 percent, according to a Counterpoint report.
cntechpost.com cntechpost.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Viet
How new technology is transforming Vietnam's economy
Replies
1
Views
263
Robbie
R
vi-va
Compared With China, U.S. Stay-At-Home Has Been 'Giant Garden Party,' Journalist Says
Replies
0
Views
272
vi-va
vi-va
ghazi52
The start-up revolution of Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
448
ghazi52
ghazi52
L
Shifting Ground for Vital Resources
Replies
4
Views
721
T90TankGuy
T90TankGuy
J
Fourteen Years on the Inside. A Perspective on India
Replies
0
Views
1K
joey
J

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom