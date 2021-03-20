What's new

One Piece, Three Ways: Khaadi X Esra

Kiran Malik plays dress up with Khaadi's latest collection


March 01, 2021






While trends fade, style remains eternal and one piece can be put together in many different ways. In this feature we have one fashionista showing us how to put together an item from a designer’s collection, according to their own individual style and taste!


The ever gorgeous fashionista Kiran Malik shows us how to put together a black and gold velvet jacket from the Khaadi x Esra collection to perfection, according to her own style and taste.








1. Kiran sets the mood right with pairing black and gold velvet jacket over solid black colour long tunic with matching loose separates. The focus is entirely on the jacket which is accessorised with a sleek belt. Kiran completes the look with few neck chains.








2. Kiran very effortlessly paired the black and gold velvet jacket backwards with light ribbed blue denim jeans. The jacket totally stands out over jeans with contrasting statement belt in tan colour along with black long boots. The entire look is very retro and chic.







3. Kiran looks super chic by layering the velvet jacket on another khaki jacket. The black and gold jacket stands out completely over matching khaki trousers and long khaki jacket with contrasting solid black tank top. Kiran kept the look classy by adding just a designer statement handbag.
 
