What's new

One out of every 179 Americans will eventually be murdered if crime rate continues: study

E

etylo

FULL MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
1,842
-15
1,834
Country
Canada
Location
Canada

One out of every 179 Americans will eventually be murdered if crime rate continues: study​



By
Emma Colton, Fox News


November 14, 2022 3:47pm
Updated



A study examining murders in 2021 based on death certificate data projects that one out of 179 Americans will eventually be murdered over the course of their lifetimes if the country’s murder rate remains at 2021 levels.

“That means if you’re in the United States, you live here, you’re born and you spend your life here, your odds of your life ending by murder are one in 179 over your life. Not over a year or any other timeframe.”

“It’s just somebody’s gonna murder you before you die of natural causes, an accident, suicide, whatever it may be,” Jim Agresti, president and co-founder of Just Facts, a nonprofit research institute, told Fox News Digital. Agresti also authored the study.


nypost.com

One out of every 179 Americans will eventually be murdered if crime rate continues: study

A study examining murders projects that one out 179 Americans will eventually be murdered over the course of their lifetimes.
nypost.com nypost.com

Great American dream, chasing the dead...
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
44,705
57
37,826
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
etylo said:

One out of every 179 Americans will eventually be murdered if crime rate continues: study​



By
Emma Colton, Fox News


November 14, 2022 3:47pm
Updated



A study examining murders in 2021 based on death certificate data projects that one out of 179 Americans will eventually be murdered over the course of their lifetimes if the country’s murder rate remains at 2021 levels.

“That means if you’re in the United States, you live here, you’re born and you spend your life here, your odds of your life ending by murder are one in 179 over your life. Not over a year or any other timeframe.”

“It’s just somebody’s gonna murder you before you die of natural causes, an accident, suicide, whatever it may be,” Jim Agresti, president and co-founder of Just Facts, a nonprofit research institute, told Fox News Digital. Agresti also authored the study.


nypost.com

One out of every 179 Americans will eventually be murdered if crime rate continues: study

A study examining murders projects that one out 179 Americans will eventually be murdered over the course of their lifetimes.
nypost.com nypost.com

Great American dream, chasing the dead...
Click to expand...

"“Even in previous years, when murders were much less common, the lifetime likelihood of murder was so shocking to some people that they sent repeated emails to Just Facts insisting it was wrong. Yet, the methodology used by Just Facts to compute this figure was developed by a licensed actuary, double-checked by a Ph.D mathematician and triple-checked by a Ph.D biostatistician,” the study says."

nypost.com

One out of every 179 Americans will eventually be murdered if crime rate continues: study

A study examining murders projects that one out 179 Americans will eventually be murdered over the course of their lifetimes.
nypost.com nypost.com

Except that nowhere is the actual methodology described.




The funny thing is that there is no mention of what NYPost is reporting on the JustFacts own website:

www.justfacts.com

Just Facts

Welcome to Just Facts, a nonprofit institute dedicated to researching and publishing verifiable facts about the critical public policy issues of our time.
www.justfacts.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Killings in NYC subway system skyrocket to highest level in 25 years — even as ridership plummeted
2 3
Replies
40
Views
707
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
ghazi52
How to get away with murder — Pakistan edition
Replies
2
Views
181
Clutch
Clutch
M
WSJ: China’s Universities Rise in World Rankings as American Schools Continue to Falter
Replies
6
Views
275
etylo
E
beijingwalker
Life Expectancy Recovers in Western Europe, And Continues to Drop in The US
Replies
1
Views
143
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
onebyone
Perfect economic storm buffeting Biden Even the dire reports on inflation coming out of Washington understate the real fall in US household income
Replies
7
Views
702
Communism
C

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom