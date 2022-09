One of the primary functions of the Brahmin caste system

“…Agastya replied, saying, ‘Ye Pitris, I will accomplish your desire. Let this anxiety of yours be dispelled.’ And the illustrious Rishi then began to think of perpetuating his race. But he saw not a wife worthy of him on whom he himself could take his birth in the form of a son. The Rishi accordingly, taking those parts that were regarded as highly beautiful, from creatures possessing them, created therewith an excellent woman. And the Muni, endued with great ascetic merit, thereupon gave that girl created for himself to the king of the Vidharbhas who was then undergoing ascetic penances for obtaining offspring. And that blessed girl of sweet face (thus disposed of) then took her birth (in Vidarbha’s royal line) and, beautiful as the effulgent lightning, her limbs began to grow day by day…

Mahabharata 3.96.18-25 (Tr. K.M. Ganguli)