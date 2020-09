The remaining part of #Hazara_Motorway (80 km Mansehra to Thakot section) has been completed and inaugurated by provincial government in July 2020. It is now open for traffic per protocols of motorways and national highways of Pakistan. 8 hours journey from Islamabad to Thakot has now been reduced to only 3 hrs. Earlier this 220 km travel from Islamabad to Thakot used to take 8 hours approximately and we used to pass through the main bazars of every city on the way.