One of the longest railway lines in China, Tibet-Qinghai Railway, to be upgraded to High-speed run by the Fuxing bullet trains from July.1 2023

China's fastest train — the Fuxing bullet — is expected to run on the Qinghai-Tibet Railway line by next month, according to China Railway Qinghai-Tibet Group.

The project has now entered its "static acceptance stage", or handover of the station house and other facilities, laying the foundation for the "dynamic acceptance stage", or test run of the Fuxing bullet train on the line, Ma said.

The Qinghai-Tibet Railway line runs between Xining in Qinghai province and Lhasa in the Tibet autonomous region. Construction of the Xining-Golmud section began in 1958 and was completed in 1984, while the section between Golmud and Lhasa became operational in 2006.

Over the past four decades, the line saw many upgrades, but the Xining-Golmud section, which was fraught with several geological and technical disadvantages, could support only trains running at a maximum speed of 140 km per hour until the recent renovation work.

The project fixed the railroad bed's frost and sand damage, and reversed soil salinity on the section. It also repaired weak bridges and culverts along the line," Ma said. "Facilities at some stations with a high passenger volume are currently being strengthened.
 
Tibet-Qinghai Railway，World Engineering Miracle​

11f7cc4b09e774f76e2c3f85f99f38aae85f02c6.jpg
 

