CIRCUMCISION,

THE DIVISION OF THEIR TRIBES INTO TWELVE, BLOOD SPRINKLING UPON THEIR ALTARS AND DOOR POSTS,

MARRYING OF THEIR BROTHER'S WIFE AFTER DEATH,

SEPARATION AND PURIFICATION AFTER CHILD BIRTH,

UNCLEANNESS DURING CHILD BIRTH,

UNCLEANNESS DURING MENSTRUATION

NEW MOON CELEBRATIONS.

History is generally accepted as the agreed upon mishmash of myths,legends,BSA and varying portions of reality presented by the MSM. As such we never question historical narratives-thankfully though the truth can still be found regarding one of the few remaining true mysteries of modern times.An Israeli himself saidAs far back as the 60s Nasser let the cat out of the bag but people weren't listening!One of my brightest pals has been to Israel twice and 2 Israelis said the Originals were Ghanaian specifically,the Ga Adangbe with whom they share many rituals:A Ga Adangbe priest with unleavened flour.AND STRANGELY OVER 40 FIRST NAMES!?Ga-Dangmes Names Hebrew Names1. Aryeh Aryeh2 Afra Ofra3. Otto Yishai4. Aryelle Aryelle5. Ofei Ofer6 Ada Ada7 Tema Tema8 Nunu Nun9 Dodoo Dodo10 Ashi Ashi11 Dangme Dan12. Anan Anan13. Ga Gad14. Abe Avraham (Abraham)15 Sachar (Saka) Sachar16. Dode (Dodi) Dodi17. Kadi Kadi18. Nerle Nerli19 Ayah Ayah (female)20 Ayaa Aya (male)21. Adama Adam22. Nete Natanel23. Achimota Achimot24. Nungua Nun25. Amaa Amal26 Abeka Afeka27 Omanye Omen28. Aku Akuv29 Aye Ayelet30. Shorme Shor31 Nate Natan32. Tago Taga33. Gama Gamal34 Achi AchiThe Ga Adangbe were vanquished by the Assyrians circa 600 bc.These are prisoners being led to the Babylonian captivity. From the palace of Sennacherib late 700 bc. The round curly hair of both the Assyrians and Israelites denotes their African race.Another relief of Isrealite musicians from the same period. The hair is either dreadlocks or braids.The Assyrians are the Fulani of today.Also known as the Peulh,they're pastoralist scattered throughout the Sahel.The MSM however insists on presenting the early Israelites thusly!Ooops! Just realised most of you being non Christian don't realise the importance of Israel-supposedly this is the home of Christianity and most of the early prophets.Significantly there was a long standing culture of ex Egyptians,the Colchians in ancient times prior to the rise of Khazaria. Herodotus himself said they were Africans. Its copyrighted,can't paste but its a short interesting read.The Originals could still be seen in the 19th century!Alas! these ancient Colchians are much assimilated.Some late Colchians in Abkhazia late 1800s.Yet,even in the true Israeli homeland the unmistakable evidence of the Originals can be found!This thread is longer than intended;anyway,how many defence.pkers still believe the official story of an ancient Ashkenazi Israel?DISCUSS. 20 MARKS.