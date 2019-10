Discovering Saudi Arabia's hidden archaeological treasures ​



Mada'in Saleh remains a blank page on the archaeological record, closed off by geography, politics, and religion – but this stunning region is about to throw open its doors to the world



Mada'in Saleh, the archaeological site with the Nabatean tomb from the first century

Ahmed leads me between two steep cliffs to the oldest inscription, written 6,000 years ago.

"The perception is that it’s big, open desert. When I tried to find out anything about it, there was essentially one book. The discovery that there are so many archaeological sites is a big shock for most people. It was a big shock for me.”



Advised by the Royal Commission to expect 450 unexcavated sites, Quartermain estimates the truer number between 6,000-10,000. “The survival of the archaeology is remarkable, some of the best condition remains I’ve ever seen. We’re not finding it close to the surface, it’s above surface, well and truly visible.”