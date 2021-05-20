What's new

One of the Chinese skyscraper started shaking. People evacuated.

One of the multi storey building of China started shaking and vibrating. It created a big panic in the heart of the people who runaway to save their lives. Ultimately the building was locked kept under observation.


 
Surya 1 said:
I will always stay away from building made by Chinese engineers.
Yeah, but they have built thousands skycrapper much more than what US has built; and how many of them has collapsed? compared to the building made by US or any other country?
 
antonius123 said:
Yeah, but they have built thousands skycrapper much more than what US has built; and how many of them has collapsed? compared to the building made by US or any other country?
That is a subject of debate. For that, huge compilation of information is needed.
 
Surya 1 said:
There are many chinese constructions which have fallen down as wel. Do you want me to post those pictures ?
It could happen anywhere (including in US too). The most important is: how much percentage of the buildings built by them collapse.

Example:

Many happened in India too.

Example:
www.voanews.com

At Least 10 People Confirmed Dead in India Building Collapse

Indian authorities have confirmed that at least 10 people died in a residential building collapse Monday morning in Maharashtra state. Search and rescue teams are working to find and bring to safety dozens of people who may be trapped in the rubble. At least 11 people were injured when the...
www.voanews.com www.voanews.com
 
Surya 1 said:
37 Chines bridges have collapsed in 5 years. You can count the percentage.
Any citation?

37 structure collapse in 5 years is still a little, considering thousands constructed in China.

In US alone there have been already 225 building failures within 11 years. Not to mention India.

A total of 225 building failures in the United States from 1989 to 2000 were recorded in this study.



Report: The U.S. Has Over 47,000 Structurally Deficient Bridges

1621480410698.png


www.forbes.com

Report: The U.S. Has Over 47,000 Structurally Deficient Bridges [Infographic]

At the current rate, it would take 80 years to fix all of the structurally deficient bridges across the United States.
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com


1621481531412.png


I wonder about India?
 
antonius123 said:
Any citation?

37 structure collapse in 5 years is still a little, considering thousands constructed in China.

In US alone there have been already 225 building failures within 11 years. Not to mention India.

A total of 225 building failures in the United States from 1989 to 2000 were recorded in this study.



Report: The U.S. Has Over 47,000 Structurally Deficient Bridges

View attachment 745366

www.forbes.com

Report: The U.S. Has Over 47,000 Structurally Deficient Bridges [Infographic]

At the current rate, it would take 80 years to fix all of the structurally deficient bridges across the United States.
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com

I wonder about India?
India can't even build tall buildings, their proud Hindutva statures have to hire Chinese

You can google ten thousands of Indian 4 or 5 story building collapse pictures
 
