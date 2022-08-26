One of the Biggest N-supporter Arrested by Punjab Government

airmarshal said: But why is he arrested? I dont think PTI should do tit for tat arrests. If there is a genuine case, then no excuse. Click to expand...

It's dog-eat-dog world. PTI not replying tit for tat has emboldened these b*stards. Let me narrate a folk story.--------------------------Once the chaudary of a village gifted the Imam masjid a plot of land as a reward for his services to the community. The molvi sb. planted some grain and worked hard to look after it.When the harvest was almost ready, molvi sb noticed something. A donkey would come to the field every day and munch on the harvest-ready grain. Molvi sb. watches this for a few days, wishing it would go away, but it didn't. So, then molvi sb. decided to do something about it.He would come to the field everyday and start reciting Durood Sharif to the donkey. But, you see, it was a donkey. So, that worked out about as well as you'd expect. Molvi sb spiraled into depression seeing his hard work go to waste. One day as he was reciting durood sharif whilst the donkey was eating his crops, a farmer passed by and asked molvi sb what he was doing. Molvi sb. narrated his ordeal. The farmer had a big laugh. Took a big-*** stick and whacked the donkey hard enough that would make him think twice about coming back. The donkey ran away, obviously. The farmer turned to Molvi sb. and said something along the lines of "Durood sharif is not meant for donkeys. Danda (stick) is"