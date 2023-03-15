What's new

One of Iranian women of courage, a Japanese lady

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
9,301
-11
15,656
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

Immigrant from the Sun's Land​

July 24, 2022 - 17:51
4222496.jpg

Kuniko Yamamura (Saba Babaei), the mother of a Japanese martyr, is the subject of the book "Immigrant from the Sun's Land" by Hamid Hesam and Masud AmirKhani, which was released by Soore Mehr.
The son of this mother was a 19-year-old young man who was involved in numerous activities both before the Islamic Revolution's victory and during the war that was inflicted upon Iran. Despite his youth, he went to the front lines to defend Iran and was eventually killed in the Fakah region.

According to Hamid Hesam, one of the authors, this woman immigrated from Japan to Iran in the years prior to the revolution, married an Iranian man, converted to Islam, and became a Muslim. When Asadullah Babaei was operating his business in a Japanese city 60 years ago, it was his business that served as the turning point for their marriage and shared journey through life. They had a boy and named him Muhammad. The book's events make reference to this couple's life and how they engaged in activities as a couple.

“80 years of her life are covered in this book, of which 20 were spent in Japan and 60 in Iran. Obviously, the entire story cannot be told in 245 pages,” said Hamid Hesam.

Another author of the book, Massoud Amirkhani, believes that Kuniko Yamamura's life is a unique subject because of its distinctive features. According to Amirkhani, writing the book was not challenging because she was fluent in Persian and remembered her memories perfectly.

"As far as we know, the book has been published in Turkey, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, and Russia." Its Arabic-Lebanese translation is also complete, and it will be released in Lebanon soon. Furthermore, the arrangement for the book's publishing in Japan has been concluded, as have the English and Japanese translations. "Arabic and Urdu translations are also in the works," he added.


Screenshot_20230315_205903.jpg


002_1.jpg


@aryobarzan @SalarHaqq @Mehdipersian @_Nabil_ and others. She has my vote
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

BHAN85
The Last Six Months
2
Replies
27
Views
811
Mehdipersian
Mehdipersian
beijingwalker
Chinese shipyards hit record 47% global market share in 2022 ，exceeds the combined share of Japanese and South Korean shipyards
Replies
4
Views
731
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
TruthSeeker
A Second Iranian Revolution?
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
133
Views
8K
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
Mehdipersian
Milions of Iranians celebrate 44th anniversary of Islamic revolution across iran
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
raptor22
raptor22
beijingwalker
Why are Japanese scientists headed to China?
Replies
4
Views
194
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom