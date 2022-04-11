What's new

One Niazi is famous for 1971 and one Niazi is turning his Supporters Against Army

1

Shame on you brainwashed IK cult supporters. You are targeting Army on an American platforms twitter,facebook,youtube etc. You are making sure IK never comes back in power.

If you want to support IK, support him but don't attack other institutions. You are showing your true colors.

I hope twitter,facebook,youtube gets ban for sometime. If twitter can ban American President twitter account then why not Pakistan.

Pakistan became NUCLEAR POWER without IK/PTI. Go make your own country and make IK PM there and I hope we will nuke you.

Shame on you.
 

