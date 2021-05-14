One more viral drama idealizing cousin marriage

truthfollower
Mar 8, 2019
Harr dramay main cousin marriages kyun hotein hain?
Saudi Arabia Awakes to the Perils of Inbreeding
By Sarah Kershaw
When she was 17, marrying age for a Saudi girl, Salha al-Hefthi was presented with a husband.
She was lucky, her parents told her when they planned the wedding, that she was to marry such a good man, a man from her own tribe, a man who would care for their children and make a good living. He was the son of her father's brother -- her first cousin -- and everyone, including the bride, agreed that ''a first cousin was a first choice,'' she said.
The couple had two healthy boys, now 22 and 20, but their third child, a girl, was born with spinal muscular atrophy, a crippling and usually fatal disease that was carried in the genes of both parents. Their fourth, sixth and seventh children were also born with the disorder.
Saudi Arabia Awakes to the Perils of Inbreeding (Published 2003)
Several serious genetic disorders are common in Saudia Arabia, where women have average of six children, and marriage between close relatives is common; Saudi government says rate of marriage among blood relatives, particularly in south of country, ranges from 55 to 70 percent, among highest...
www.nytimes.com