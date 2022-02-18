One more industrial unit becomes operational in Mohmand Zone PESHAWAR: Another industrial unit becomes operational in Mohmand Economic Zone as the groundbreaking of five more...

Besides, Secretary Industries KP Zulfikar Ali Shah and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak, a large number of the local industrialists were present on the occasion.The newly inaugurated industrial units were included Alam Ghee and Oil Mills Pvt Ltd, New Italian Marble Factor, MD Khan Marble Factory, Azmareez Marble Factory, and 3M Grinding Mill while SACM also inaugurated a Masjid in the economic zone.These industrial projects worth Rs800 million will also generate more than 400 direct and 900 indirect employment opportunities upon commercial production.The swift one-window approval mechanism and quick implementation by KPEZDMC is making Mohmand Economic Zone a fast emerging zone in industrial development.The zone will invigorate industrial activities and uplift the socio-economic condition of the merged districts. This will create employment opportunities for the locals, kindling hope of revival, and economic and social prosperity.Addressing the ceremony, SACM on Industries & Investment, Abdul Karim Khan said the government is making all out efforts for provision of conducive environment to investors and facilitating domestic and foreign investors.He said the provincial government is going to sign a formal memorandum of understanding with the Bank of Khyber for provision of loans to businessmen through Rast Islamic banking up to Rs.20 million and also providing a mineral sector specified loan for purchase of machinery to promote mechanized mining in the province and prevent the wastage of the natural resources.Earlier, President of the Marble Association, Shakirullah acknowledged and appreciated the role of the provincial government and particularly of KP-EZDMC in the fast track development of the Mohmand Economic Zone.Copyright Business Recorder, 2022