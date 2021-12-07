One million man-hours to complete the “Desert Wonder” between Saudi Arabia and Oman

08 December 2021The road linking Saudi Arabia and Oman, with a distance of 725 kilometers at a cost of 1.9 billion Saudi riyals, is considered an engineering marvel implemented by the Ministry of Transport and Logistics, given the difficult terrain and harsh climate in the Empty Quarter. It plays a major role in promoting trade exchange between the two countries, and facilitating the movement of pilgrims and tourists.The Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics, Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, stated that his country is keen on everything that contributes to strengthening cooperation with Arab countries, noting the broad prospects that this road opens to enhance trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Oman, and activate the movement between the two countries to serve those coming for Hajj and Umrah. From the Sultanate of Oman, the movement of tourism, mutual trade and visits between the two countries, noting that the memorandum of understanding recently signed between the Saudi Ministry of Transport and Logistics and the Omani Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology last November will have a significant impact on raising the efficiency and sustainability of the road’s operation, In addition to enhancing its safety levels, according to the highest international standards.The number of working hours on the project amounted to more than one million three hundred thousand man-hours, while the number of equipment used reached 750 heavy equipment, appropriate to the geography of the desert located in the Empty Quarter. The volume of sand displaced to implement the road was 150 million cubic metres, the sand protection material was 12 million cubic metres, and the asphalt layers reached one million cubic metres. The road was also provided with all means of traffic safety, including lighting the last 30 km section, to facilitate the movement of road users with ease and safety.