One man 'Putin': One 'Russian Force' against 30 EU-NATO States, US, Ukraine & Rest of World Allies| One aim: Fight Hybrid-Covert-Direct War alone|Hero

One man 'Putin': One 'Russian Force' against covert 30 EU-NATO Countries, USA & rest of World Allies | One Cause, Fighting Hybrid War alone | Big Hero

  • Clearly all alone Russian campaign has not been fully utilized yet and very much targeted to Military and Government structures of importance of Ukraine. Ukrainian civilians though far far less casualties has made overall Russia planned the invasion much correctly. Russian Forces have been far professional than the War Criminals forces of UK, America, NATO who indiscriminately killed millions of civilian, kids, men and women in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, Syria, Iran and Palestine.

  • All alone Valadmir Putin President of Russia launched a war campaign against the ever threatening, aggressive Ukraine. Look at the world now all against Putin, calling openly to assassinate him and Russia as the villian.

  • Putin is fighting alone against world media propaganda, Military strategies, Intelligence wars, misinformation, lies, fake news on ground, military to Military combats and Battles.

  • Ukraine was pushed, and pampered by false hope by USA, NATO-EU to threaten Russia at it's doorstep with Nuclear Weapons.

  • A big lesson is understand China's current role. China is not running a media campaign to safeguard Russia as openly as NATO, France, UK USA are openly defending and supplying arms to Ukraine. Where is China? What is China doing? What is rest of Asia doing? Middle-east, India, Pakistan, Iran etc etc

  • Another lesson and appreciation is in War, liked the bravery of Putin, his Generals, his Russian government officials, Russian Media, Russian intelligence, Russian public are all ready to face all eventualities and cost. Ready to get banned by Western World, facing sanctions, facing isolation yet Russia is not compromising on its sovereignity, Security threats, Strategic Interests and Economic Benefits from capturing Ukraine. Russia fights on relentlessly.
 
A big lesson is understand China's current role. China is not running a media campaign to safeguard Russia as openly as NATO, France, UK USA are openly defending and supplying arms to Ukraine. Where is China? What is China doing? What is rest of Asia doing? Middle-east, India, Pakistan, Iran etc etc
Theyre cowards.

These countries has proven that they deserve to be ruled by the west.
 
Salute to Shri Putin.. May he live long and prosper.
 
Probably Putin was clever enough to observe and calculate beforehand the amount of NATO/western involvement to assist Ukraine. Russian convoy is sitting duck and surviving for days.
 

