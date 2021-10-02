What's new

One litre of petrol: How much are govt, OMCs and dealers pocketing?

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

BANNED
Sep 26, 2018
10,402
17
23,550
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1633162362469.png


  • Mogas consumers are paying massively to government, oil marketing companies and dealers on one litre of petrol.
  • An LPG consumer who uses a cylinder of 11.8 kg pays Rs817.09 more on one cylinder.
  • A consumer pays Rs13.76 in the shape of taxes, petroleum levy and OMC margin on one litre of kerosene oil.



ISLAMABAD: Consumers are paying Rs33.33 more on one litre of petrol, out of which Rs22.57 per litre goes to the government and the remaining Rs10.67 to oil marketing companies and dealers, according to a report published in The News Saturday.
The publication stated that the ex-refinery price of motor gasoline stands at Rs93.97 per litre.
An LPG consumer who uses a cylinder of 11.8 kg pays Rs817.09 more on one cylinder as the producer price stands at 1,586.23 per cylinder and the new price has been set at Rs2,403.55.
Of the Rs817.09, the LPG consumer pays Rs404.09 to the government in the shape of 17% GST (Rs349) and a petroleum development levy of Rs55.09 on the purchase of a 11.8 kg cylinder. The consumer pays Rs413 on one LPG cylinder for the marketing and distribution margin.
The new buildup of POL and LPG prices shows the government charges Rs22.57 on one litre of petrol, which includes 10% customs duty. This translates into Rs8.80 per litre, a petroleum development levy of Rs5.62 per litre and a GST of 6.84%, meaning Rs8.15 per litre petrol.
On one litre petrol, the consumer also pays Rs3.88 for inland freight margin, Rs2.97 as OMC margin and Rs3.91 on one litre of motor spirit as dealers’ commission.
Likewise, the high-speed diesel consumer pays Rs33.29 more on one litre of HSD as the ex-refinery price of HSD stands at Rs89.75per litre. Of the Rs33.29, the government directly charges Rs24.87 per litre, which includes 10% customs duty i.e. Rs8.31 per litre, Rs5.14 per litre petroleum development levy and Rs11.42 as 10.3% of GST. The remaining amount of Rs7.42 on one litre of HSD includes RS1.15 as inland freight margin, Rs2.97 as OMCs margin and Rs3.30 as dealers’ commission.
However, the consumer pays Rs2.15 dealers’ commission on one litre of HOBC (high octane blending component) and a maximum petroleum development levy of Rs30.
The consumer pays Rs13.76 in taxes, petroleum levy and OMC margin on one litre of kerosene oil (KO).
The ex-refinery price of kerosene oil is Rs85.55, but the consumer pays Rs99.31 for one litre of kerosene oil as the government charges Rs8.30 from the consumers on one KO litre, which includes Rs6.24 as 6.7% GST and Rs2.06 as petroleum development levy.

www.geo.tv

One litre of petrol: How much are govt, OMCs and dealers pocketing?

A high-speed diesel consumer pays Rs33.29 more on one litre of it as ex-refinery price stands at Rs89.75 per litre
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

FULL MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
604
0
1,049
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
  • Mogas consumers are paying massively to government, oil marketing companies and dealers on one litre of petrol.
  • An LPG consumer who uses a cylinder of 11.8 kg pays Rs817.09 more on one cylinder.
  • A consumer pays Rs13.76 in the shape of taxes, petroleum levy and OMC margin on one litre of kerosene oil.
Click to expand...

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi admitted that Petrol prices under PTI government are very low. Adding that prices were kept low artificially.
Can someone please remind me why everyone was crying on PDF about high Petrol prices till few weeks ago?

PTI govt made wrong decisions on prices of petroleum products: Shahid Khaqan

No country selling petrol cheaper than its cost: Shahid Khaqan
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

M
OGRA proposes Rs83.50 per litre price hike in petrol: sources
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
1K
COOKie LOOkie....
COOKie LOOkie....
ejaz007
Latest petrol price in Pakistan
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
kmc_chacko
kmc_chacko
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
LPG PRICE INCREASED BY RS20/KG SANS OGRA’S NOD
Replies
1
Views
216
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ejaz007
Latest petrol price in Pakistan
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
Zibago
Zibago
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt raises price of petrol by Rs5 for rest of September
2
Replies
19
Views
931
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom