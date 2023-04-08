One killed, 7 wounded in ramming, shooting terror attacks in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF Published: APRIL 7, 2023 21:54
Updated: APRIL 8, 2023 10:13
The terrorist id card:
The terrorist was identified as Yosef Abu J'aber who had an Israeli I.D. card and was from the Arab city of Kfar Qasim in the center of the country.
When I read the town name of the terrorist, I remembered another recent headline:
Yesterday | 11:31
Suspected hate crime in Israeli Arab city
Cars were set on fire and graffiti was sprayed on walls in the central Israel Arab city of Kfar Qasim on Friday. Police launched an investigation to apprehend suspected right-wing extremists who were behind the actions.
Right-wing idiots should ask forgiveness to the family of the Italian tourist killed in the terrorist attack.
