One Killed & 30 Injured in Clash Between Tribal, Muslim Community in MP's Raisen The mob also vandalised shops and set ablaze vehicles during the clash.

One person was killed while 30 others were injured in clashes between members of a tribal community and those from the Muslim community on Friday, 18 March, in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district.The altercation began when some tribal youth allegedly commented upon a Muslim girl passing by with her brother at village Khamariya Paudi, which comes under Jethari police chowki of Silwani police station limits.The district administration reached the spot yesterday night, and the area is heavily guarded.Talking to, Santosh Dangi, Sub-Inspector Jethari police chowki, under Silbani police station said, "The issue began when a Muslim girl was commented upon by some tribal youth passing by with her brother. As a result, there was some fight between the brother and the youth who had commented on the girl.""After that, people from both the communities started fighting, there were also some bullets fired, and houses and shops were burned down. We have lodged FIRs from both sides and arrested ten people. Further investigation is underway, " Dangi added.Hoshangabad Inspector General Deepika Suri said that an FIR has been registered against 16 people, of which 13 have been arrested under Arms Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also reached Hamidia Hospital on Saturday, 19 March, to meet the injured and announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the deceased's family, Rs 2 lakh each to three seriously injured and Rs 50,000 each for the rest of the injured.Hinduwadis are playing with fire