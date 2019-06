There are no "Yemeni forces" on the side of the terrorist Houthi cult other than them and child soldiers. The Yemeni army and legitimate government that controls 85% + percent of Yemen is one the same side of KSA, Yemen and the Arab coalition.



Primitive suicide drone attack (even ISIS are capable of it) that killed 1 Syrian expat. So they even fail at targeting Saudi Arabians and once again they are getting exposed for targeting civilian areas while claiming "innocence", lol. Propaganda failure that will further expose them.



In return they will get carpet bombed once again.



Our Sudanese brothers pledged 30.000 new soldiers a few days ago to the Arab coalition.



What are you blabbering about? The official Yemeni army is on the side of Yemen and the Arab coalition. The Houthi terrorist cult do not have any "army" behind them. Just some terrorist deserters.

