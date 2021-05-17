One Indonesian who insulted Palestine catched by Indonesian police with possible 6 years in prison as punishment

This post is ridiculous Indonesia is 5000 miles away it is logisically not possible.. But you got 100.000 strikes on yourself and did not reply but sitting here and talking about responses..This is ridiculous. Instead of doing something for Palestine they take away the right of a person to support Israel. Two wrongs don't make a wright.
Apparently it's bad when a citizen supports Israel. But when the government offers nothing tangible to the Palestinian cause due to fears of the Israeli and US responses, that's fine.
You Iranian just use Hamas as proxy to attack Israel while we know those rockets are useless and will be used to massacre Palestinian and destroy their homes and crucial infrastructures.This is ridiculous. Instead of doing something for Palestine they take away the right of a person to support Israel. Two wrongs don't make a wright.
Apparently it's bad when a citizen supports Israel. But when the government offers nothing tangible to the Palestinian cause due to fears of the Israeli and US responses, that's fine.
Iran is also 2000 kilometers away from Israel. So, what's your point? The United States is thousands of miles away from Israel and yet they unconditionally support Israel.
Every single rocket or missile that is thrown at Israel these days has been made possible because of our military and financial support, as confirmed and publicly praised by both Hamas and PIJ officials.
And yes, it is ridiculous to arrest someone because of that. And this in no way helps the Palestinians fight against Israel. In fact, it shows Muslims as intolerant to free speech.
For people who used to throw stones at Israelis and Israelis laughed at them in armored vehicles while systematically massacred them and ethnically cleansed them, that's an upgrade. A huge upgrade actually.
We have seen the result of not having those missiles in the West Bank. And it is many times worse than having a few clashes with Israel every once in a while.