One Indonesian who insulted Palestine catched by Indonesian police with possible 6 years in prison as punishment

Arian said: Iran is also 2000 kilometers away from Israel. So, what's your point? The United States is thousands of miles away from Israel and yet they unconditionally support Israel.



Every single rocket or missile that is thrown at Israel these days has been made possible because of our military and financial support, as confirmed and publicly praised by both Hamas and PIJ officials.



And yes, it is ridiculous to arrest someone because of that. And this in no way helps the Palestinians fight against Israel. In fact, it shows Muslims as intolerant to free speech.



For people who used to throw stones at Israelis and Israelis laughed at them in armored vehicles while systematically massacred them and ethnically cleansed them, that's an upgrade. A huge upgrade actually.



We have seen the result of not having those missiles in the West Bank. And it is many times worse than having a few clashes with Israel every once in a while. Click to expand...

You are taking credit based on rockets but that is not the key.. You cowerd when it mattered most which is taking 100.000 hit from Israel without replying..You sort of folded in submissiveness.. No state country has done this except you not even Hamas who is fighting them right now.. Because Israel crossed their red-lines but you apparently don't have red-lines all this ''restraint patienct'' I will absorb will not help but humiliate you..In that case you shouldn't throw stones when you clearly live in a glass and completely exposed.. Nobody wants to clash with the US just yet but that day will come where the US won't be able to shield Israel it is just 20-25 years away not far and this little skirmish will died down currently but it only proved something to us someone is not invincible someone who precisely folded against