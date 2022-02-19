What's new

One in Three Cars Worldwide Is Produced in China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,746
-5
85,983
Country
China
Location
China
One in Three Cars Worldwide Is Produced in China
CAR PRODUCTION
Almost one in three – or 32 percent – of all cars produced worldwide in 2019 came out of China. As shown in numbers by the automobile manufacturers' association OICA, the world manufactures less cars than it did in 2014, but several Asian markets actually were able to grow their production volumes.

India exhibited one of the biggest increases – almost 15 percent in five years to 3.6 million cars annually. The biggest decrease in production hit the ailing U.S. car industry, which lost 40 percent of its domestic production between 2014 and 2019.

Germany also make less cars at home, but German manufacturers like Volkswagen are a part of the rising Chinese production. In 2019, the Chinese market accounted for around 39 percent of Volkswagen's total sales. Shifting production sites are only one aspect of the internationalization of the car industry. Know-how also migrates with production, with established manufacturers entering into joint ventures with Chinese or other Asian companies, which usually include technology transfer.

22664.jpeg
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,746
-5
85,983
Country
China
Location
China
Maybe this is way cars are so cheap in China, in Xinjiang, Tibet and Inner Mongolia a horse is worth more than a car. Even in herding commnities in these regions, you may find some families don't have horses, but rarely see those who don't have cars. Families wealth is being gauged by how many cattles they own, not how many cars and houses.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Stranagor
BYD Is China’s First Automaker to Say It’ll Ditch Gas Cars
Replies
4
Views
365
Beast
B
Viet
Vietnam EV market heats up with local, international automakers
Replies
0
Views
123
Viet
Viet
beijingwalker
China is on course to build the best cars in the world
2 3
Replies
35
Views
2K
Kai Liu
Kai Liu
Stranagor
Chinese Car Brands Claim Bigger Slice of Russian Market
Replies
7
Views
377
Stranagor
Stranagor
beijingwalker
China leading in development of smart cockpit technologies
Replies
0
Views
207
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom