One in every five US student visas issued in 2022 was for India

One in every five US student visas issued in 2022 was for India​

One in every five US student visas issued in 2022 was for India

Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 02:53 PM IST

One out of every five student visas issued by the United States was for Indians, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti has said, underscoring the efforts taken by the US consulates in India to cut visa wait times.

Speaking at the US Embassy in India, Garcetti highlighted the strength of India and the United States relationship adding that more Indians throng the United States as students than students from any other country.

"It was so inspiring to see the work of this mission and to feel the strength of the United States and India relationship. More Indians come to the United States as students than students from any other country. Last year, India became number 1 and I don't see that changing ahead in the future. I see that relationship at the very top of how we articulate our values of welcoming not just Americans to higher education but to opening that door to people worldwide," said the envoy.

The US mission in India held its seventh annual student visa day countrywide with consular officers from New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai interviewing almost 3500 Indian student visa applicants.

Envoy Garcetti congratulated the students as they prepared to join the growing ranks of Indian students who have chosen to study in the United States.

One in every five US student visas issued in 2022 was for India

The US mission in India held its seventh annual student visa day countrywide with consular officers from New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai interviewing almost 3500 Indian student visa applicants.
With the sharp slump in number of the Chinese students, US needs to find an alternative cash cow

China's student decrease adds financial strain on U.S. colleges

 

