One Image From Bajur !

Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
They say, a picture is worth a thousand words but sometimes there are not enough words to describe a picture .
This is Bajur, once the hub of WOT. But today after Pakistan Army cleared out all the miscreants, it's a booming place attracting tourists from all over Pakistan......and the locals are celebrating Pakistan Independence day in their own unique style.
Pakistan.....Zinda Badh. !!!

1628927819560.png


1628927849575.png
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Reichsmarschall said:
This is what chutiyas in DC were saying about Pakistan 10 years ago.
This is what the US/NATO really wanted back in the day. We remember the vitriol spewed against Pakistan. After 20 years they have become delusional.

The US and her European allies are going to continue to undermine Pakistan. We need to be prepared. Propaganda is all time high. Pakistan must make regional cooperation number one priority. Cooperation with most important and immediate neighbors such as China, Russia and Iran is imperative. If we own our region the US and NATO countries don't have a chance of success. Long live Pakistan.
 
