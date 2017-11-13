One Image From Bajur !

Windjammer
They say, a picture is worth a thousand words but sometimes there are not enough words to describe a picture .
This is Bajur, once the hub of WOT. But today after Pakistan Army cleared out all the miscreants, it's a booming place attracting tourists from all over Pakistan......and the locals are celebrating Pakistan Independence day in their own unique style.
Pakistan.....Zinda Badh. !!!
