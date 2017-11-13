One Image From Bajur !

This is what the US/NATO really wanted back in the day. We remember the vitriol spewed against Pakistan. After 20 years they have become delusional.The US and her European allies are going to continue to undermine Pakistan. We need to be prepared. Propaganda is all time high. Pakistan must make regional cooperation number one priority. Cooperation with most important and immediate neighbors such as China, Russia and Iran is imperative. If we own our region the US and NATO countries don't have a chance of success. Long live Pakistan.