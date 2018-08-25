One held for planning attacks in Maharashtra

Mumbai, August 25, 2018 22:01 IST Updated: August 25, 2018 22:01 IST https://www.thehindu.com/news/natio...maharashtra/article24782000.ece?homepage=true Mumbai, August 25, 2018 22:01 IST Updated: August 25, 2018 22:01 IST He knew about the plot, movement of arsenal, says Anti-Terrorism Squad. The Maharashta Anti-Terrorism Squad on Friday made the fifth arrest in connection with the alleged plot to carry out disruptive activities in the State. The ATS had on August 10 arrested three people from Nallasopara and Pune, and recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives from them. It arrested a fourth man from Jalna on August 19. According to officers, the man arrested on Friday is a resident of Bhatwadi in Ghatkopar (West). “the man arrested was picked up for questioning on Friday evening, after the interrogation of the previously arrested accused and corroborative inquiries pointed to his involvement in the plot,” an ATS officer said. The officer said that according to inquiries so far, the man arrested was involved in the planning of the attacks and had full knowledge about the plot and the movement of the arsenal. “We are finding out whether he was also trained in handling and assembling arms and explosives.” the man arrested was produced in the sessions court, which remanded him in police custody till August 31.