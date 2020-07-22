What's new

One has to admire the strong will and ability of Hamas

S

Samurai_assassin

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 25, 2016
2,032
2
1,772
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Despite surrounded and blocked off by Egypt and Israel. Once close allies UAE Sudan & Bahrain initiating diplomatic ties with Isreal. Gazas rulling Hamas fighters have adopted new methods to take on the IDF.

 
Falcon29

Falcon29

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 13, 2013
21,976
-12
18,787
Country
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Location
United States
God bless Hamas and the military arm of Hamas which sets an example for struggling for a just cause and treating war captives fairly. Hamas is an educated and competent organization that will not allow itself to be morally defeated as long as they firmly believe in God
 
925boy

925boy

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 10, 2016
3,864
-25
4,078
Country
United States
Location
United States
Alternatiiv said:
It's called stupidity.
Click to expand...
are u talking about the efforts and support that weak ARab and Muslim govts worldwide provided to Hamas or against Israel?
Hamas has challenge Israel militarily more than the vast majority of Muslim countries on earth have in the past 15 years or so...some countries like TUrkey talk tough about Israel to Muslims worldwide, but action wise, they havent done crap to help Gaza or West bank. AND I DO NOT MEAN FINANCIAL AID, i mean military help. Even Pakistan with a good and strong military, thinks its ok for Palestinians to just "agree to peace with Israel" after they've been abused, looted completely and humiliated for decades.

Hamas's military resistance to Israel has been impressive and proves that military might is primarily based on mental toughness and determination.
 
Cliftonite

Cliftonite

FULL MEMBER
May 4, 2020
1,771
2
3,375
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
925boy said:
are u talking about the efforts and support that weak ARab and Muslim govts worldwide provided to Hamas or against Israel?
Hamas has challenge Israel militarily more than the vast majority of Muslim countries on earth have in the past 15 years or so...some countries like TUrkey talk tough about Israel to Muslims worldwide, but action wise, they havent done crap to help Gaza or West bank. AND I DO NOT MEAN FINANCIAL AID, i mean military help. Even Pakistan with a good and strong military, thinks its ok for Palestinians to just "agree to peace with Israel" after they've been abused, looted completely and humiliated for decades.

Hamas's military resistance to Israel has been impressive and proves that military might is primarily based on mental toughness and determination.
Click to expand...
If there's one place that needs freedom and resistance, it's Iran. From her oppressive boomer Mullah regime sucking the blood of her majestic Persians dry.
 
Alternatiiv

Alternatiiv

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 2, 2018
5,468
19
7,535
Country
Pakistan
Location
Turkey
925boy said:
are u talking about the efforts and support that weak ARab and Muslim govts worldwide provided to Hamas or against Israel?
Hamas has challenge Israel militarily more than the vast majority of Muslim countries on earth have in the past 15 years or so...some countries like TUrkey talk tough about Israel to Muslims worldwide, but action wise, they havent done crap to help Gaza or West bank. AND I DO NOT MEAN FINANCIAL AID, i mean military help. Even Pakistan with a good and strong military, thinks its ok for Palestinians to just "agree to peace with Israel" after they've been abused, looted completely and humiliated for decades.

Hamas's military resistance to Israel has been impressive and proves that military might is primarily based on mental toughness and determination.
Click to expand...
Israel can roll over Gaza anytime it wants. There's nothing stopping Israel from doing that except the International community. Hamas has no resistance, they only live under the international cover.

Instead of putting the aid money in the ease of Palestinian people, their education, infrastructure to prepare them for a more dedicated future, Hamas spends it on a few rockets, mounts it on cement buildings, and launches it to Israel only for the rockets to be intercepted each time. Then Israel has an excuse and counterattacks with missiles which never get intercepted.

And this cycle continues, Palestinians bear the brunt.

If you can't stock weapons, then stock money and mental capability!
Samurai_assassin said:
It's called resistance
Click to expand...
Stupidity, this is not resistance.
 
EGalois

EGalois

FULL MEMBER
Oct 22, 2020
104
0
123
Country
China
Location
United States
No, they have nothing to be admired. What they are doing is stupidity. They damage the image of Palestinians and play into the hands of Israel.

Does any of their actions actually help Palestinians on the ground? No. Their despicable terrorist actions just give Israel more excuses to crack down on Palestinians and make international help more difficult.
 
zectech

zectech

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 12, 2018
2,906
-1
3,518
Country
Italy
Location
Netherlands
EGalois said:
give Israel more excuses to crack down on Palestinians
Click to expand...
zionists are gonna do that anyways.

Hezbollah saved Lebanon from annexation, yet they are vilified. Jews want the land from the Nile to Euphrates. Hamas keeps jews busy with them, so Jordan, Syria and other countries are not annexed.

 
Falcon29

Falcon29

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 13, 2013
21,976
-12
18,787
Country
Palestinian Territory, Occupied
Location
United States
Alternatiiv said:
Israel can roll over Gaza anytime it wants. There's nothing stopping Israel from doing that except the International community. Hamas has no resistance, they only live under the international cover.

Instead of putting the aid money in the ease of Palestinian people, their education, infrastructure to prepare them for a more dedicated future, Hamas spends it on a few rockets, mounts it on cement buildings, and launches it to Israel only for the rockets to be intercepted each time. Then Israel has an excuse and counterattacks with missiles which never get intercepted.

And this cycle continues, Palestinians bear the brunt.

If you can't stock weapons, then stock money and mental capability!


Stupidity, this is not resistance.
Click to expand...
Munafiq, shaytaan, Haasid, you brought nothing but hasd to this thread as you can't contain your inner jealousy of people who exercise more patience and faith in God than you can do.

Not to mention you are wrong about everything, Hamas gets no aid money it's the PA and UN which control it and Hamas has its own way of getting revenue to support the defense budget of the Palestinians. All while doing everything they can to improve the everyday lives of Palestinians. You can go ask your own country to neglect it's defense budget if you think it's 'stupid' to invest in your military or if you think you can't support both infrastructure and military at the same time, hypocrite.

EGalois said:
No, they have nothing to be admired. What they are doing is stupidity. They damage the image of Palestinians and play into the hands of Israel.

Does any of their actions actually help Palestinians on the ground? No. Their despicable terrorist actions just give Israel more excuses to crack down on Palestinians and make international help more difficult.
Click to expand...
Yes it does help, their actions contributed to Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and if they were based in the West Bank it would also do the same. They can secure Gaza from Israeli incursions and settlement projects all while the Israeli army ransacks Palestinian cities in the West Bank whenever they feel like it and build settlements by the tens of thousands to takeover Palestinian towns and cities.

What about their image? Since when is image gonna change anything if no other countries have stake in this conflict? They treat prisoners of war very well and when they did counter attacks inside Israel they targeted Israeli military bases only and didn't touch one civilian.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
9,133
0
10,606
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Alternatiiv said:
It's called stupidity.
Click to expand...
If you can't understand the fight for freedom and love of Islam then you must be a stupid hindjew donkey.
Alternatiiv said:
Israel can roll over Gaza anytime it wants. There's nothing stopping Israel from doing that except the International community. Hamas has no resistance, they only live under the international cover.

Instead of putting the aid money in the ease of Palestinian people, their education, infrastructure to prepare them for a more dedicated future, Hamas spends it on a few rockets, mounts it on cement buildings, and launches it to Israel only for the rockets to be intercepted each time. Then Israel has an excuse and counterattacks with missiles which never get intercepted.

And this cycle continues, Palestinians bear the brunt.

If you can't stock weapons, then stock money and mental capability!


Stupidity, this is not resistance.
Click to expand...
Israel continues to provide Advance technology weapons to India, Pakistan must supply all the weapons the Palestinians need to defend themselves.
Falcon29 said:
Munafiq, shaytaan, Haasid, you brought nothing but hasd to this thread as you can't contain your inner jealousy of people who exercise more patience and faith in God than you can do.

Not to mention you are wrong about everything, Hamas gets no aid money it's the PA and UN which control it and Hamas has its own way of getting revenue to support the defense budget of the Palestinians. All while doing everything they can to improve the everyday lives of Palestinians. You can go ask your own country to neglect it's defense budget if you think it's 'stupid' to invest in your military or if you think you can't support both infrastructure and military at the same time, hypocrite.



Yes it does help, their actions contributed to Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and if they were based in the West Bank it would also do the same. They can secure Gaza from Israeli incursions and settlement projects all while the Israeli army ransacks Palestinian cities in the West Bank whenever they feel like it and build settlements by the tens of thousands to takeover Palestinian towns and cities.

What about their image? Since when is image gonna change anything if no other countries have stake in this conflict? They treat prisoners of war very well and when they did counter attacks inside Israel they targeted Israeli military bases only and didn't touch one civilian.
Click to expand...
He is a hindjew in disguise. Ignore his crap.
 
Last edited:
Cliftonite

Cliftonite

FULL MEMBER
May 4, 2020
1,771
2
3,375
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Alternatiiv said:
Israel can roll over Gaza anytime it wants. There's nothing stopping Israel from doing that except the International community. Hamas has no resistance, they only live under the international cover.

Instead of putting the aid money in the ease of Palestinian people, their education, infrastructure to prepare them for a more dedicated future, Hamas spends it on a few rockets, mounts it on cement buildings, and launches it to Israel only for the rockets to be intercepted each time. Then Israel has an excuse and counterattacks with missiles which never get intercepted.

And this cycle continues, Palestinians bear the brunt.

If you can't stock weapons, then stock money and mental capability!


Stupidity, this is not resistance.
Click to expand...
Bhai yeh baat kon sunnay ko tayyar hai PDF pe? You're a "Hindjew" if you say that.
925boy said:
are u talking about the efforts and support that weak ARab and Muslim govts worldwide provided to Hamas or against Israel?
Hamas has challenge Israel militarily more than the vast majority of Muslim countries on earth have in the past 15 years or so...some countries like TUrkey talk tough about Israel to Muslims worldwide, but action wise, they havent done crap to help Gaza or West bank. AND I DO NOT MEAN FINANCIAL AID, i mean military help. Even Pakistan with a good and strong military, thinks its ok for Palestinians to just "agree to peace with Israel" after they've been abused, looted completely and humiliated for decades.

Hamas's military resistance to Israel has been impressive and proves that military might is primarily based on mental toughness and determination.
Click to expand...
Shush Iranian.

First look after the people who are starving in your own country due to your cray cray regime.

What did the recent protesters in your country say? Stop funding proxies outside Iran, oil money should stay in Iran.

Mental toughness was Navid Afkari. And that girl jailed for 25 years for taking off her hijab in Tehran.

Man you Iranians are so brainwashed. What has Iran done for Palestine except fcking over Lebanon and Syria?

And cherry on top is that you cray cray Khomeinists have the nerve to come and say Pakistan is extremist.
 
Last edited:
Cliftonite

Cliftonite

FULL MEMBER
May 4, 2020
1,771
2
3,375
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Naofumi said:
I don't think that even anti-Mullah will agree to that. All Persians regardless of political affiliations want Iran to be the regional hegemon.,
Click to expand...
Ban gaye yeh regional hegemon jab 100,000 rial mein ek darjan anday ayenge. Irani Mullo se ziada Middle East ka sukoon kisi ne tabah nai kia.
 
Naofumi

Naofumi

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2020
2,344
-6
2,340
Country
India
Location
India
Cliftonite said:
Ban gaye yeh regional hegemon jab 100,000 rial mein ek darjan anday ayenge.
Click to expand...
Well, they endured 8 years of Iran-iraq war which I guess was worse than current situation..
Cliftonite said:
Irani Mullo se ziada Middle East ka sukoon kisi ne tabah nai kia.
Click to expand...
Iran-Iraq war, Kuwait invasion-Gulf war, Iraq invasion, Arab spring - West seems to be more involved, even in Syria the Russians would have been more than enough for Assad regime to continue.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

The SC
2012–2013 Egyptian protests (Against Morsi)
Replies
3
Views
389
ARCH٤R
ARCH٤R
The SC
Relentless Propaganda : Redux for Iran
Replies
0
Views
449
The SC
The SC
Hindustani78
Retired brass avoid firm positions on Iranian nuke deal
Replies
0
Views
797
Hindustani78
Hindustani78
Ahmad Shah Abdali
Afghan Militant Group(Haqqani Network) Faces Unusual Discontent
Replies
0
Views
659
Ahmad Shah Abdali
Ahmad Shah Abdali
Surenas
The future of bilateral Iran-Israel relations
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
88
Views
5K
Wright
W

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top