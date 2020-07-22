One has to admire the strong will and ability of Hamas

Israel can roll over Gaza anytime it wants. There's nothing stopping Israel from doing that except the International community. Hamas has no resistance, they only live under the international cover.
Instead of putting the aid money in the ease of Palestinian people, their education, infrastructure to prepare them for a more dedicated future, Hamas spends it on a few rockets, mounts it on cement buildings, and launches it to Israel only for the rockets to be intercepted each time. Then Israel has an excuse and counterattacks with missiles which never get intercepted.
And this cycle continues, Palestinians bear the brunt.
If you can't stock weapons, then stock money and mental capability!
Stupidity, this is not resistance.