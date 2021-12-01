One half of young Americans in new poll say democracy in US is 'in trouble' or has 'failed'

That is absolutely correct. US version of democracy and freedom is something not to be proud and brag about.



Yesterday another round of mass shooting by US kids. This is not the freedom law abiding and hardworking US citizen wants. They rather live in communist China which protects their live and property with basic law.



China take active action of crime prevention with surveillance camera, outlaw guns, strict law to punish law breaker and criminal. Most women in China can travel alone in late night.