What's new

One half of young Americans in new poll say democracy in US is 'in trouble' or has 'failed'

vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
5,634
1
13,282
Country
China
Location
United States
One half of young Americans in new poll say democracy in US is 'in trouble' or has 'failed'

By Monique Beals - 12/01/21 08:16 AM EST

A national poll of people ages 18 to 29 found that most young Americans said that they believed the county’s democracy is either “in trouble” or has "failed."
Specifically, 52 percent of respondents said that they held these beliefs, including 39 percent who said that the U.S. is a “democracy in trouble” and 13 percent who said that the country is a “failed democracy,” the poll from the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School released on Wednesday found.
Twenty-seven percent of the respondents said that they viewed the country as “somewhat functioning democracy,” and just 7 percent said that the U.S. is a "healthy democracy."
When considering the results along party lines, more Republicans viewed the state of democracy in the country as in trouble or failed than did Democrats or unaffiliated young people, the survey found.

A total of 70 percent of Republicans said that they held this view, including 47 percent who said that the U.S. democracy is in trouble and 23 percent who said that it has failed. Among Democrats, 45 percent said that the country's democracy is in trouble or has failed, and 51 percent of independent and unaffiliated young people had the same responses.
In terms of President Biden's approval rating among young people, 46 percent of young Americans who took part in the survey said that they viewed him favorably, marking a 13-point drop since a poll published in April from the same organization. Forty-four percent said that they viewed him unfavorably in the new survey.
The latest survey was conducted Oct. 26-Nov. 8 and included 2,109 18- to 29-year-olds. The margin of error for the poll was 3 percentage points.

thehill.com

One half of young Americans in new poll say democracy in US is 'in trouble' or has 'failed'

A national poll of people ages 18 to 29 found that most young Americans said that they believed the county’s democracy is either “in trouble” or has "failed."
thehill.com thehill.com
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
26,458
-39
61,026
Country
China
Location
China
That is absolutely correct. US version of democracy and freedom is something not to be proud and brag about.

Yesterday another round of mass shooting by US kids. This is not the freedom law abiding and hardworking US citizen wants. They rather live in communist China which protects their live and property with basic law.

China take active action of crime prevention with surveillance camera, outlaw guns, strict law to punish law breaker and criminal. Most women in China can travel alone in late night.
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
5,742
20
6,776
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
beijingwalker said:
Nothing is more true than how exactly people living in that country feel about it.
Click to expand...
Nothing new, but if the economy recovers and people get “some breathing room” on their finances (with help on health care, child care, and a general lower cost of living through economic growth) these kinds of feelings change.

1638418223215.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
One half of young Americans in new poll say democracy in US is 'in trouble' or has 'failed'
Replies
5
Views
97
nang2
nang2
Path-Finder
Blood and Soil in Narendra Modi’s India
Replies
8
Views
2K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
ebrahym
Understanding Pakistan
Replies
2
Views
1K
ebrahym
ebrahym
VCheng
Is AIPAC losing its influence in USA?
Replies
4
Views
1K
VCheng
VCheng
TaiShang
The Eternal Collapse of Russia
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
3K
Götterdämmerung
Götterdämmerung

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom