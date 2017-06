A General Engineering Reserve Force (GREF) labourer was killed while two others including a BSF man injured as Pakistan on Thursday alleged violated the ceasefire by shelling mortars and firing on forward posts along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army retaliated to the ceasefire violations.



“One civil GREF labourer was killed, and one GREF driver injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops. One Head Constable of BSF received splinter injury in Krishnagati sector. He is out of danger,” Defence spokesman Lt Col Manish Mehta said.

