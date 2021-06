Hill Of Hadurly (@Hadurly) Tweeted: A large contingent of foot soldiers spotted in the Noken Rah village in Kech, Balochistan. Sources say mortars were also heard far and wide.Hill Of Hadurly (@Hadurly) Tweeted: Similarly, there’re reports of a large number of Pakistani forces encamping at various locations in Johan setting the wheels in motion for a military operation.