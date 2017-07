One delegation, two systems: Hong Kong and China team heads to Maccabiah Games in Israel

A total of 30 athletes in three age categories take part in the ‘Jewish Olympics’, which sees 10,000 participants from 85 countries competing across 41 sports



PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 05 July, 2017, 12:02pm

UPDATED : Wednesday, 05 July, 2017, 12:02pm

The junior athletes representing Hong Kong in Israel. Photos: Handout



Hong Kong's junior futsal team in Israel.

“You have real Olympians going, to age-group athletes who are in it for fun, and our delegation this year is more age-group athletes in it for fun,” said head of delegation Steve Lyons, who is competing in the open futsal team, while his son and daughter are also in action.​

“We have some medal chances, we have some quality athletes going, but our expectations are that we won’t do as well as last time as the bar was set pretty high."​

​

“There are three reasons why people are generally going: the love of Israel; being passionate about sports as everyone who is going is an athlete; and also pride in the Jewish community in Hong Kong."​

“We are one delegation; one delegation, two systems.”​

Aaron Zweig shows off his bronze medal in 2013.

“For about a week to 10 days you feel like a professional athlete as it really feels like a top-level sporting event. It is a fantastic opportunity to meet athletes from around the world. The standard in some of the sports is absolutely incredible,” said 48-year-old lawyer Jason Webber, who featured on the masters futsal team in 2013, and returns this year as part of the open squad.​

“The main reason for me is to represent my country Hong Kong. I have lived in Hong Kong for approximately for 25 years, so it is a tremendous honour to be part of the Hong Kong delegation and represent my country."​

“It is all about the participation. Whether you come back with a medal or you don’t, it is all about the participation and the fun and the joining brotherhood of people from around the world in a sportsman-like way.”​