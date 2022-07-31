One dead in clashes between Taliban, Iran border forces: Afghan police official
Clashes broke out after Taliban forces tried to raise their flag outside their territory, says Iran's wire service.
Afghans are just a nation of human trash, they just cause fassad wherever they go
Thing is, apart from Pakistanis EVERY other people and nation know this. For some reason, Pakistanis want to appease this failed and mentally rretarded race of people. afghans CANNNOT be helped or civilised. The ONLY solution is to either wipe them all out or make sure we have NONE of them on our territory.
Afghans are our neighbors. That’s the reality. They can’t take over Pakistan, so their childish border firing is like a cry for help. They do it for attention because their situation is shitty.
Pakistan should be helping them in becoming civilized but Pakistan apparently can’t even help itself at the moment.
Guys I didn't post this to attract Afghan hate. I wanted to highlight the ignorant behavior of the Taliban, none of their neighbors is happy with them.
Iran has no border clashes with Turkey,Azarbaijan, Iraq, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Armenia etc.Iran seems to clash with every of her neighbours. The internal consumption gets used to variety of effects by the regime.
Pakistan is ready to host Iran-Afghan dialogue to help the territorial misunderstandings.
