One dead and 14 injured in twin rush-hour blasts in Jerusalem​

One dead and 14 injured in twin rush-hour blasts in JerusalemInitial findings show blasts result of nails and explosive devices left in bags at two sites, say police
Bethan McKernan in Jerusalem
One person has died and another 14 have been injured in twin blasts targeting rush-hour commuters in Jerusalem, attacks that hark back to the violence of the second intifada, or Palestinian uprising.
A first explosion occurred just after 7am (5am GMT) on Wednesday near a bus stop packed with civilians on the divided city’s western outskirts, causing 12 casualties, and a second blast half an hour later near a busy junction in the Ramot settlement, north of Jerusalem, injured another three.
