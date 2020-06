Dear Moderators,



There are no permanent friends or enemies in international politics. There are only permanent interests.



Pakistani public will be disenchanted with China once China starts asking Pakistan to pay back the unfair loans of CPEC. Due to this and a host of other reasons, Pakistan will join US led alliance against China.



Just as Pakistanis fought USSR by actually sending it's special forces into Afghan territory and pilots into Afghan airspace, one day Pakistani military personnels will be fighting to liberate Tibet. It may sound ridiculous today but tomorrow it may be a reality.



- PRTP GWD

