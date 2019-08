One CRPF jawan killed in IED blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

The blast took place around 6 am near a camp of 195th battalion of the CRPF at Pushpal in Bastar when one of its patrolling teams was returning after an anti-Naxal operation

A constable-rank jawan, Raushan Kumar (23), a native of Bihar's Nalanda district, was killed in the blast