One chart shows New York City’s coronavirus cases, deaths, and hospitalizations by age bracket as the city’s cases near 30,000

New York City is the center of the coronavirus outbreak in the US.

The city has reported nearly 30,000 coronavirus cases and at least 500 deaths since its first case was confirmed on March 1 .

The number of new confirmed cases in New York City each day remains in the thousands, with more than 2,400 new cases reported on Saturday morning.

Here’s what we know about the ages, locations, and genders of the New Yorkers who have been infected, hospitalized, or died.

The city reported its first case on March 1.

New York City cases, hospitalizations, and deaths by age

A further breakdown of NYC cases

New York’s new cases per day are increasing

In the last two weeks, between March 14 and 28, the number of cases in New York City jumped from 185 to 29,158: an increase of almost 75 times.