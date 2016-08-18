Once Upon a Time When We Were United and Political Harmony was at its Zenith

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sep 26, 2018
During times of HATRED and POLARISATION one does look into the past with NOSTALGIA. We humans are not made to dislike each other all the time, it's against the laws of nature and our religion. Nevertheless, the vested interests have succeeded again in recent times and are reaping the fruit of their DIVIDE and RULE policy.
Below are a few videos taken from various APCs in the past, where all political parties were present including Imran Khan(Main Focus on IK).
The complexities of our motherland can only be addressed through COLLECTIVE WISDOM and MUTUAL RESPECT. Disagreeing with one's policies is normal human nature, but constant hatred towards a fellow human being is a sign of MENTAL AILMENT and is SINFUL.
As someone said.
