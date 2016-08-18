Once Upon a Time When We Were United and Political Harmony was at its Zenith

During times ofandone does look into the past with. We humans are not made to dislike each other, it's against the laws of nature and our religion. Nevertheless, the vested interests have succeeded again in recent times and are reaping the fruit of theirandpolicy.Below are a few videos taken from various APCs in the past, where all political parties were present including Imran Khan(Main Focus on IK).The complexities of our motherland can only be addressed throughand. Disagreeing with one's policies is normal human nature, but constant hatred towards a fellow human being is a sign ofand isAs someone said.