Once upon a time PPP and PMLN were at each other's throats



Once upon a time Army Called PPP and PMLN security risk to Pakistan



Once upon a time PMLN was openly calling out bajwa and his generals while they were still on duty.



There's are so many 'once upon a times' i can mention



But the one simple thing is all mafias in uniform and without uniform are united against people of Pakistan as they power politics is coming to and end