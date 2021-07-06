What's new

Once 'King,' cotton farming on a long decline in U.S. South. Thanks to the Muslims US ain't cotton king anymore.

Trango Towers said:
Muslims...title is misleading??? Why?
No misleading the Xinjiang Muslim produce high quality cotton beats the US cotton and as a consequent US use hideous trick to sanction Xinjiang Cotton to make the Xinjiang Muslim to reduce income.
