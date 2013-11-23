Once home of the Calipha - Istanbul

Mandalorian_CA said: If you follower Esra Bilgic a.ka Halime Hatun some Pakistanis did try to lecture her on her dress code and She replied "just unfollow me" some Pakistanis can really not mind their own business. Its known as Jahalat the biggest problem of Pakistan. Click to expand...

from reddit

yes i saw that. I thought there is some new videoI used to really like Pakistanis, don't get me wrong I still very much do but the way some Pakistanis are acting like they know what's up in Turkey, telling us what's best for us without even knowing the internal dynamics of our country is quite ridiculous. They should just stop that. And despite what some idiots here claim, most Turks whether secular or conservative are grateful that Indian Muslims (at that time) helped out the Turks in many different ways, sending medics, money, weapons, and sometimes soldiers. We don't forget that but watching a few Turkish shows does not make you an expert on Turkish history in which some Pakistani friends have the audacity to lecture us about our own country. That's simply obnoxious and really rude.People in Pakistan think that they are historians on Turkey simply because they watched Ertugrul or any other sycophantic Turkish soap opera.I think the majority of Pakistani people would hate Turkey if they saw how seculiar we are compared to the middle east. The Turkey that they imagine and the reality are completely different.Personally, their love for Turkey and Turkish culture doesn’t bother me, I just don’t think they really understand what they are supporting.