Once home of the Calipha - Istanbul

Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

May 7, 2012
Interesting tour of Sultan Erdogan's Istanbul. After ruling for 20 years and with almost absolute power in the last 10 years we can see Dar al Islam. Reminds me of Peshawar, Islamabad and Lahore. Not Amsterdam or Berlin or Paris.

 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

May 23, 2017
Indus Pakistan said:
Interesting tour of Sultan Erdogan's Istanbul. After ruling for 20 years and with almost absolute power in the last 10 years we can see Dar al Islam. Reminds me of Peshawar, Islamabad and Lahore. Not Amsterdam or Berlin or Paris.

I'm going to make ton of $$ then move there. Find a woman and settle down 😇😇
Indus Pakistan said:
Interesting tour of Sultan Erdogan's Istanbul. After ruling for 20 years and with almost absolute power in the last 10 years we can see Dar al Islam. Reminds me of Peshawar, Islamabad and Lahore. Not Amsterdam or Berlin or Paris.

Parts of Lahore do look like this tho 🤗
Indus Pakistan said:
Interesting tour of Sultan Erdogan's Istanbul. After ruling for 20 years and with almost absolute power in the last 10 years we can see Dar al Islam. Reminds me of Peshawar, Islamabad and Lahore. Not Amsterdam or Berlin or Paris.

Also most of the areas shown are the posh areas and high streets of Istanbul.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

May 7, 2012
UDAYCAMPUS said:
Sarcasm.......Right?
Yep. Wondering what all the buzz is about Ertugrul Ghazi I watched a clip on youtube. That triggered off suggestions of other similiar Turkish content by Googles algorithm. Reading some of the comments was a expose in the retarded, religious addlled brain dead Pakistani's. The laugh was reading comments about Turkish ladies and their dress codes by Pakistanis. The leading lady who plays Ertugruls wife Halime Sultan was being bombarded with questions about her lifestyle etc.

Then seeing the reaction of the Turks was lesson in social studies. I think the Pakistani's sttruggle to accept that Turks are white, European and secularized people. It's a laugh seeing the two cultures collide under while the song "Turk-Pak" dosti is playing in the background.

Or the reality that even in 2021 Ataturk is almost a god in Turkey. You are brave to even be slightly critical of him.
Ahmet Pasha said:
Also most of the areas shown are the posh areas and high streets of Istanbul.
I have been to Istanbul. The most conservative areas of Turkey would be regarded as libetards even by posh Lahore standards. I have been to Lahore. Would like to see bunch of skirt wearing women sat on cafe outside drinking alcohol.
 
UDAYCAMPUS

UDAYCAMPUS

May 7, 2011
Indus Pakistan said:
Yep. Wondering what all the buzz is about Ertugrul Ghazi I watched a clip on youtube. That triggered off suggestions of other similiar Turkish content by Googles algorithm. Reading some of the comments was a expose in the retarded, religious addlled brain dead Pakistani's. The laugh was reading comments about Turkish ladies and their dress codes by Pakistanis. The leading lady who plays Ertugruls wife Halime Sultan was being bombarded with questions about her lifestyle etc.

Then seeing the reaction of the Turks was lesson in social studies. I think the Pakistani's sttruggle to accept that Turks are white, European and secularized people. It's a laugh seeing the two cultures collide under while the song "Turk-Pak" dosti is playing in the background.

Or the reality that even in 2021 Ataturk is almost a god in Turkey. You are brave to even be slightly critical of him.
I have been to Istanbul. The most conservative areas of Turkey would be regarded as libetards even by posh Lahore standards. I have been to Lahore. Would like to see bunch of skirt wearing women sat on cafe outside drinking alcohol.
Saw this hit Turkish song by one of their most popular singers, totally western
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

May 23, 2017
Indus Pakistan said:
Yep. Wondering what all the buzz is about Ertugrul Ghazi I watched a clip on youtube. That triggered off suggestions of other similiar Turkish content by Googles algorithm. Reading some of the comments was a expose in the retarded, religious addlled brain dead Pakistani's. The laugh was reading comments about Turkish ladies and their dress codes by Pakistanis. The leading lady who plays Ertugruls wife Halime Sultan was being bombarded with questions about her lifestyle etc.

Then seeing the reaction of the Turks was lesson in social studies. I think the Pakistani's sttruggle to accept that Turks are white, European and secularized people. It's a laugh seeing the two cultures collide under while the song "Turk-Pak" dosti is playing in the background.

Or the reality that even in 2021 Ataturk is almost a god in Turkey. You are brave to even be slightly critical of him.
I have been to Istanbul. The most conservative areas of Turkey would be regarded as libetards even by posh Lahore standards. I have been to Lahore. Would like to see bunch of skirt wearing women sat on cafe outside drinking alcohol.
What is your problem man?
Did some crazy 10penny molana abuse you when you were little or something?
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

May 7, 2012
Ahmet Pasha said:
What is your problem man?
Did some crazy 10penny molana abuse you when you were little or something?
Your classic example of this retardness. I have a particular political and social view point on Islam, mullahs and it's destructive effect on Pakistan since 1947. Now you can debate or discuss and deconstruct my view point which I have every right to hold. I am open to it being questioned or debated where I will of course defend my thinking.

Of course on PDF there are too many retards to understand the concept of debate and people holding alternate views to your own. And you sadly are no differant. Instead of tryimng to de-construct or rebut me you begin hurling personal insults which only proves you are a narrow minded retard exactly like Saad Rizvi and others.

You lot complain about Hindus lynching Muslims. Well how is this fcukin differant? Anybody does not share your idea of religion is target to get PDF lynched.
 
Mandalorian_CA

Mandalorian_CA

Mar 23, 2019
Turkey is actually a mix of cultures. You cannot really judge Turkey by just Istanbul. Im taking a french course here in Quebec and One of my classmates is a Turkish lady who does double hijab to the extent she uses her Husband name not her name. As much as Turkey is secular and westernized you have some proper Turkish muslims too.

Remember Ottoman Empire was huge. You have European Turk, Lebanese Turk, Syrian Turk, Iraqi Turk ,so may Turk. Its all a mix.

check out her videos. She is Turkish too.

 
truthfollower

truthfollower

Mar 8, 2019
Mandalorian_CA said:
If you follower Esra Bilgic a.ka Halime Hatun some Pakistanis did try to lecture her on her dress code and She replied "just unfollow me" some Pakistanis can really not mind their own business. Its known as Jahalat the biggest problem of Pakistan.
yes i saw that. I thought there is some new video

from reddit

I used to really like Pakistanis, don't get me wrong I still very much do but the way some Pakistanis are acting like they know what's up in Turkey, telling us what's best for us without even knowing the internal dynamics of our country is quite ridiculous. They should just stop that. And despite what some idiots here claim, most Turks whether secular or conservative are grateful that Indian Muslims (at that time) helped out the Turks in many different ways, sending medics, money, weapons, and sometimes soldiers. We don't forget that but watching a few Turkish shows does not make you an expert on Turkish history in which some Pakistani friends have the audacity to lecture us about our own country. That's simply obnoxious and really rude.


People in Pakistan think that they are historians on Turkey simply because they watched Ertugrul or any other sycophantic Turkish soap opera.



I think the majority of Pakistani people would hate Turkey if they saw how seculiar we are compared to the middle east. The Turkey that they imagine and the reality are completely different.
Personally, their love for Turkey and Turkish culture doesn’t bother me, I just don’t think they really understand what they are supporting.


https://www.reddit.com/r/Turkey/comments/kts3d5
 
Mandalorian_CA

Mandalorian_CA

Mar 23, 2019
Indus Pakistan said:
Yep. Wondering what all the buzz is about Ertugrul Ghazi I watched a clip on youtube. That triggered off suggestions of other similiar Turkish content by Googles algorithm. Reading some of the comments was a expose in the retarded, religious addlled brain dead Pakistani's. The laugh was reading comments about Turkish ladies and their dress codes by Pakistanis. The leading lady who plays Ertugruls wife Halime Sultan was being bombarded with questions about her lifestyle etc.

Then seeing the reaction of the Turks was lesson in social studies. I think the Pakistani's sttruggle to accept that Turks are white, European and secularized people. It's a laugh seeing the two cultures collide under while the song "Turk-Pak" dosti is playing in the background.

Or the reality that even in 2021 Ataturk is almost a god in Turkey. You are brave to even be slightly critical of him.
I have been to Istanbul. The most conservative areas of Turkey would be regarded as libetards even by posh Lahore standards. I have been to Lahore. Would like to see bunch of skirt wearing women sat on cafe outside drinking alcohol.
The Buzz about Ertugurl is that people wanted to see a Hero on the media that did actually depict true Islam and not saas bahu stuff. Turkish themselves are not so much into it but outside worldit has broken records. It is a masterpiece. well written and directed. Every character has done a great job.
 
