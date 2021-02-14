On W.H.O. Trip, China Refused to Hand Over Important Data The information could be key to determining how and when the outbreak started, and to learning how to prevent future pandemics.

White House cites 'deep concerns' about WHO COVID report, demands early data from China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Saturday called on China to make available data from the earliest days of the COVID-19 outbreak, saying it has “deep concerns” about the way the findings of the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 report were communicated.

The information could be key to determining how and when the outbreak started, and to learning how to prevent future pandemics.Chinese scientists refused to share raw data that might bring the world closer to understanding the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, independent investigators for the W.H.O. said on Friday.