The Crusades: Battle of Hattin

The Battle of Hattin was fought July 4, 1187, during the Crusades. In 1187, after a series of disputes, the Ayyubid armies of Saladin commenced moving against the Crusader states including the Kingdom of Jerusalem. Meeting the Crusader army west of Tiberias on July 3, Saladin engaged in a running battle as it moved towards the town. Surrounded during the night, the Crusaders, who were short on water, were unable to break out. In the resulting fight, the bulk of their army was destroyed or captured. Saladin's victory opened the way for the recapture of Jerusalem later that year.

Background





During the 1170s, Saladin began expanding his power from Egypt and worked to unite the Muslim states surrounding the Holy Land . This resulted in the Kingdom of Jerusalem being encircled by a unified enemy for the first time in its history. Attacking the Crusader state in 1177, Saladin was engaged by Baldwin IV at the Battle of Montgisard . The resulting fight saw Baldwin, who was suffering from leprosy, lead a charge that shattered Saladin's center and put the Ayyubids to rout. In the wake of the battle, an uneasy truce existed between the two sides.

Succession Issues





Known as the "court faction", they were opposed by the "nobles faction." This group was led by Raymond III of Tripoli, who had been Baldwin V's regent, and who were angered by the move. Tensions quickly escalated between the two parties and civil war loomed as Raymond left the city and rode to Tiberias. Civil war loomed as Guy considered besieging Tiberias and was only avoided through mediation by Balian of Ibelin. Despite this, Guy's situation remained tenuous as Raynald repeatedly violated the truce with Saladin by attacking Muslim trade caravans in Oultrejordain and threatening to march on Mecca.

Saladin on the Move

Saladin's Plan



The Armies Meet

Disaster



Aftermath