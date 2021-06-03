On This Day in Space! June 2, 1966: Surveyor 1 becomes 1st American spacecraft to soft-land on the moon

Hamartia Antidote
Nov 17, 2013
Just 8 years after our first satellite launch...we had a probe on the moon. Amazing!
55 years of NASA landers.
On June 2, 1966, NASA's Surveyor 1 reached the lunar surface and became the first American spacecraft to successfully execute a soft landing on the moon.
Surveyor 1 took more than 11,000 photos of the moon along with other measurements, but, more importantly, proved that NASA's soft-landing technique and spacecraft designs were sound.
Surveyor 1: NASA's 1st Lunar Landing Success in Pictures
NASA's Surveyor 1 moon lander photographs its shadow on the lunar surface in this image taken after the probe's historic landing on June 2, 1966. (Image credit: NASA/JPL)
NASA scientists thought that the landing of a space probe would've taken many tries, but were surprised by its success on the first. This came as a delightful shock as only four months earlier, the Soviet Union ultimately reached a successful landing of their Luna 9 probe after multiple failed attempts.
The mission set the stage for the first crewed lunar landing by Apollo 11 just three years later in 1969.
