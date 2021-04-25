What's new

On the Spot: Delhi’s cremation ground (with subtitles)

Beast said:

The Indian woman is right to scream at Modi. She precisely sum up all these mess by Modi.
Dalit said:
Shambolic.
this is india a population of 1.40 billion people ,
when people die they are burnt .
why chinses bots and pakistanis are gung ho ? pakistanis and chinese are dying from corona , chinese conceal and don't decalre , pakistanis declare more than hundred dead .
so pakistanis should go home and mourn for the 157 dead yesterday .
 
colonel rajesh said:
this is india ,
when people die they are burnt .
why chinses bots and pakistanis are gung ho ? pakistanis and chinese are dying from corona , chinese conceal and don't decalre , pakistanis declare more than hundred dead .
You are a Modi toadie bot. How much bribe did you pay to get oxygen? Your countrymen are dying and here you are defending Modi sarkar. Shame on you.
 
Dalit said:
You are a Modi toadie bot. How much bribe did you pay to get oxygen? Your countrymen are dying and here you are defending Modi sarkar. Shame on you.
shame on you 157 died last night , you are trolling here about a country which has 1.40 billion population .
 
colonel rajesh said:
this is india a population of 1.40 billion people ,
when people die they are burnt .
why chinses bots and pakistanis are gung ho ? pakistanis and chinese are dying from corona , chinese conceal and don't decalre , pakistanis declare more than hundred dead .
so pakistanis should go home and mourn for the 157 dead yesterday .
We cared for India. We want Indians to know the root of problem instead of keep deluding themselves. Why not you claim what the Indian woman screaming are all faked. She is bribed by Chinese to utter those words?
The worst thing that can happened to a death man is, you dont even realised the real reason for cause of the death.
 
colonel rajesh said:
shame on you 157 died last night , you are trolling here about a country which has 1.40 billion population .
You are a Modi bootlicker. The death of tens of thousands of dead Indians is on Modi's hands. Just because you are on Modi's payroll doesn't mean you ignore his mistakes. Have some shame.
 
Beast said:
. Why not you claim what the Indian woman screaming are all faked. She is bribed by Chinese to utter those words?
The worst thing that can happened to a death man is, you dont even realised the real reason for cause of th
colonel rajesh said:
this is india a population of 1.40 billion people ,
when people die they are burnt .
why chinses bots and pakistanis are gung ho ? pakistanis and chinese are dying from corona , chinese conceal and don't decalre , pakistanis declare more than hundred dead .
so pakistanis should go home and mourn for the 157 dead yesterday .
Just in Delhi thousands have died, extrapolate that across India and you have a humanitarian disaster.
 
colonel rajesh said:
this is india a population of 1.40 billion people ,
when people die they are burnt .
why chinses bots and pakistanis are gung ho ? pakistanis and chinese are dying from corona , chinese conceal and don't decalre , pakistanis declare more than hundred dead .
so pakistanis should go home and mourn for the 157 dead yesterday .
not see a single dead on roads or rush in hospitals here why ?
 
Dalit said:
You are a Modi bootlicker. The death of tens of thousands of dead Indians is on Modi's hands. Just because you are on Modi's payroll doesn't mean you ignore his mistakes. Have some shame.
khansaheeb said:
Just in Delhi thousands have died, extrapolate that across India and you have a humanitarian disaster.
go save you 157 dead last day and thousands of unreported poor pakistanis , you don't make vaccines , we supply you life saving drugs
 
colonel rajesh said:
go save you 157 dead last day and thousands of unreported poor pakistanis , you don't make vaccines , we supply you life saving drugs
LOL a non-comparison. Look at your own country where thousands are dying on a daily basis. Real numbers are being fudged. Stop being a Modi nutsack and show some sympathy towards your own countrymen. You are doing a disservice to your own country and people. Modi is a disaster for India.
 
Imran Khan said:
not see a single dead on roads or rush in hospitals here why ?
you have reports of only islamabad , lkahore , multan
people are dying without test in interior sindh, balochistan , and kpk .they are unreported . you test only 45000 , we test 1500000 daily .
Dalit said:
LOL a non-comparison. Look at your own country where thousands are dying on a daily basis. Real numbers are being fudged. Stop being a Modi nutsack and show some sympathy towards your own countrymen. You are doing a disservice to your own country and people. Modi is a disaster for India.
riasat e madina me 157 dead ? save them with you resources , nuclear super power you don't have vaccine to immunize your 20 crore population.
 
colonel rajesh said:
you have reports of only islamabad , lkahore , multan
people are dying without test in interior sindh, balochistan , and kpk .they are unreported . you test only 45000 , we test 1500000 daily .
Disgusting Modi bootlicker. Are our people dying on streets? Are Pakistanis dying in the same numbers as India? Does Pakistan have 300,000+ infections a day? Have Pakistani hospitals run out of oxygen? Are we complaining about lack of vaccines? Have some shame Modi worshipper. You are an enemy of your own people.
colonel rajesh said:
you have reports of only islamabad , lkahore , multan
people are dying without test in interior sindh, balochistan , and kpk .they are unreported . you test only 45000 , we test 1500000 daily .


riasat e madina me 157 dead ? save them with you resources , nuclear super power you don't have vaccine to immunize your 20 crore population.
You are a liar. A Modi worshipper. There is no hope for a kumbh mela visitor like you. Thousands are dying in your own country and you are mocking Pakistanis.
 
