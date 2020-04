On The Road In Florida: Hard Times, Politics And Smoked Bat

Hot Rod's BBQ is a family-owned restaurant in Lutz, Fla., that serves a variety of smoked and grilled items — including fruit bat. Dave Lyle, 30, has worked at Hot Rod's since they opened over 15 years ago.

A smoked fruit bat at Hot Rod's.

Rod and Helen Gaudin run Hot Rod's BBQ.

Business is down at Hot Rod's, due in part to the economy. Construction workers used to make up 50 percent of the restaurant's customers, but construction in the region stalled.

NPR's Selena Simmons-Duffin breaks years of vegetarianism to eat a barbequed fruit bat.

