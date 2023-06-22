What's new

On the name of defense, Justice politics. Pakistanis were being played fraud.

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
3,637
-1
4,363
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
If Haji had not overthrown the government of Imran Khan, we would not have seen the real face of the company, which lost all wars and keep lying to us. bloody liberals and fake journalists, if Imran Khan had not dissolved the assemblies, we would not have seen the true state of the constitution, if there had not been May 9. We do not see the true face of the Qazi fraud gang which has ranked 137 in the world. In Pakistan, three types of fraud were being played with Pakistanis
First army on the name of defense. They own Pakistan. They kill and kidnap people they label them terrorists. They never allowed Pakistanis to rule their country. They manipulate elections once Hillary Clinton said we don’t deal with the Pakistani government. We always deal with the Pakistani military establishment￼.
Then justice system is a total fraud ￼￼. it is a well-known fact that people dont hire lawyers hire they hire judge￼. They rank 137 in the world.
Then we got politicians like of mafia. Sharifs Zaradri buttos and some fake religious parties￼are much stronger than the Sicilian mafia, peaky blinders, and Billy Boys. They can kill anyone at any time. In short words, Pakistanis are a stupid nation and they have been played stupid by its Generals who are slaves run by the international establishment. They don’t care about Pakistan ￼. They only care about their pockets.
 
Dual Wielder

Dual Wielder

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,587
3
4,580
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
They are terrorists, and the mass of them should face justice by hanging, they have a proven track record hijacking the country and bringing it to its knees. They disremembered the federation in 1971 when they refused to accept the peoples mandate, even calling the founder of Pakistan a traitor, with these degenerate swines in power nothing good will ever come, only pain and despair.. We need to free our selves from these sh1ty khaki overlords..
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Cash GK
Economist recent article is well planned attack on Imran khan. Pakistanis turned against its army
Replies
5
Views
470
ThunderCat
ThunderCat
Cash GK
Upholding the Dignity of the Justice System. JUDGE Isa must be punish.
Replies
1
Views
460
Goenitz
Goenitz
Cash GK
I am the law and I am the constitution
Replies
5
Views
595
Trailer23
Trailer23
Neelo
Pakistan's "Liberal" Elite Have Exposed Themselves As Frauds
Replies
1
Views
276
Neelo
Neelo
Cash GK
  • Article
The Legend Of Khan
Replies
0
Views
399
Cash GK
Cash GK

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom