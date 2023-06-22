On the name of defense, Justice politics. Pakistanis were being played fraud.

If Haji had not overthrown the government of Imran Khan, we would not have seen the real face of the company, which lost all wars and keep lying to us. bloody liberals and fake journalists, if Imran Khan had not dissolved the assemblies, we would not have seen the true state of the constitution, if there had not been May 9. We do not see the true face of the Qazi fraud gang which has ranked 137 in the world. In Pakistan, three types of fraud were being played with Pakistanis

First army on the name of defense. They own Pakistan. They kill and kidnap people they label them terrorists. They never allowed Pakistanis to rule their country. They manipulate elections once Hillary Clinton said we don’t deal with the Pakistani government. We always deal with the Pakistani military establishment￼.

Then justice system is a total fraud ￼￼. it is a well-known fact that people dont hire lawyers hire they hire judge￼. They rank 137 in the world.

Then we got politicians like of mafia. Sharifs Zaradri buttos and some fake religious parties￼are much stronger than the Sicilian mafia, peaky blinders, and Billy Boys. They can kill anyone at any time. In short words, Pakistanis are a stupid nation and they have been played stupid by its Generals who are slaves run by the international establishment. They don’t care about Pakistan ￼. They only care about their pockets.