On The Indo-Bangladesh Border: NRC Our Only Hope of Regaining Respect

For Ilias Rahman Sarkar, who lives in Golakganj near Indo-Bangladesh border, the NRC has given them new hope to live.



“We always had to carry a tag. People in television would often say that we were Bangladeshi. Even in some places where poor people from our villages and neighbourhoods go looking for a livelihood, they are called Bangladeshi. Just because of the way they dress and their language. But I hope the NRC will bring an end to this trauma,” Ilias, 30, an activist tells the Citizen.