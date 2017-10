The temporary slump in GDP is the impact of GST and demo, two disruptive acts. These two measures may have been negative in the short term but will serve India well in due course.You can always boost GDP by going on a borrowing spree, increasing procurement prices and other such inflationary measures. Doesnt help in the long run. Certainly didnt help the UPA in 2014. What Modi is doing is right even if it costs him 2019.Regards